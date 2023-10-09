METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Happening Monday, Oct. 9, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and the Greater New Orleans Clergy Council will host a prayer gathering to support Israel during recent attacks.

The event is to show that New Orleans stands in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Members of the Jewish congregation, clergy of each synagogue and community members will gather to pray for peace and to mourn the loss of life in Israel during the violent attacks.

Searches for survivors continue in Israel as the number of deaths continues to rise.

The New Orleans Police Department also began patrolling around Jewish institutions and communities. NOPD Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick released a response to the war in Israel.

The New Orleans Police Department is aware of the situation in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, I have deployed Directed Patrols to ensure the safety of our Jewish institutions and communities. NOPD District Captains will continue to work closely with Synagogue and community leaders in the interest of keeping our communities safe. NOPD Interim Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick

The gathering begins at 7 p.m. at the Congregation Gates of Prayer at 4000 West Esplanade Ave. in Metairie.

