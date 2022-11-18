NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy holidays, Louisiana! Whether it be non-profits, churches, politicians, our community has stepped up to say that no one should be without food as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude. Here’s where you can find food in the Greater New Orleans area.
Saturday, November 19
Troy Cater Friends & Family Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Dinner
- Located at Alice Harte Charter School (5300 Berkley Drive in Algiers)
- Will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- For more information, text 504-510-9000
- In partnership with InspireNOLA Charter Schools, Rep. Delisha Boyd, Constable Edwin Shorty, Hon. Darren Lombard, Hon. Lisa Diggs, Sen. Gary Carter, Councilman Freddie King, The Colin Family, Harbor Police Department FOP #33, NOBLE, Crescent River Port Pilots’ Association, Delisha Boyd Realty, One Community Foundation, Algiers Charter School Association, Collegiate Academies, Morgan Walker, Yasha Clark
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
- Abundant Life Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Church (1701 Frankline Ave)
- Walk-up participants are asked to line up in front of the building on the Franklin Ave side
- Drivers are asked to enterthe line via the back gate and will line up on N. Derbigny St.
- Turkeys given away on a first-come, first-serve basis
Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office Second Annual Turkey Givaway
- Begins at 3 p.m. until supplies run out
- Located on the Lafitte Greenway at the intersection of St. Louis and N. Prieur streets
- Walk-up participants are asked to line up by the playset on N. Prieur
- Drivers are asked to enter the line from Broad Street. The line will run along the riverside on St. Louis
- Turkeys and fixings available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis
- Sponsored by the Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office (NEO), Top Box Foods Louisiana, Resilience Force, the Mayor’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, We Dat’s Chicken and Shrimp, the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC) and Friends of the Lafitte Greenway.
Monday, November 21
Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office 48th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration
- Running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Located at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
- More than 3,000 holiday meals to be served to those in assisted living facilitities, shelters, and more
- Meals will include turkey, stuffing, yams, peas, rolls, and pies (sweet potato or pecan)
- Sponsored by the Louisiana Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Bunny Bread, JenCare, OPSO Reserve Deputy Unit, Summit Food Service and the Morial Convention Center.
Tuesday, November 22
1,000 Turkeys and Hams Given Away by InspireNOLA Charter Schools
- Alice Harte Charter School (5300 Berkley Drive)
- Beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies run out
- Visitors will be given their protein of choice along with a perishable food package
- Sponsored by Freddie King III, U.S. Representative Troy Carter, State Senator Jimmy Harris, State Senator Gary Carter, State Representative Delisha Boyd, District Attorney Jason Williams, Elroy James, Wright Gray Trial Lawyers, Infinity Title, King Ja’mere Foundation, and the Benjamin Foundation.
