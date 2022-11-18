NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy holidays, Louisiana! Whether it be non-profits, churches, politicians, our community has stepped up to say that no one should be without food as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude. Here’s where you can find food in the Greater New Orleans area.

Hosting a giveaway you want us to add to the list? Email us at digitalproducers@wgno.com with subject line “Thanksgiving Giveaways.”

Saturday, November 19

Troy Cater Friends & Family Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Dinner

Located at Alice Harte Charter School (5300 Berkley Drive in Algiers)

Will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, text 504-510-9000

In partnership with InspireNOLA Charter Schools, Rep. Delisha Boyd, Constable Edwin Shorty, Hon. Darren Lombard, Hon. Lisa Diggs, Sen. Gary Carter, Councilman Freddie King, The Colin Family, Harbor Police Department FOP #33, NOBLE, Crescent River Port Pilots’ Association, Delisha Boyd Realty, One Community Foundation, Algiers Charter School Association, Collegiate Academies, Morgan Walker, Yasha Clark

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Abundant Life Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Church (1701 Frankline Ave)

Walk-up participants are asked to line up in front of the building on the Franklin Ave side

Drivers are asked to enterthe line via the back gate and will line up on N. Derbigny St.

Turkeys given away on a first-come, first-serve basis

Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office Second Annual Turkey Givaway

Begins at 3 p.m. until supplies run out

Located on the Lafitte Greenway at the intersection of St. Louis and N. Prieur streets

Walk-up participants are asked to line up by the playset on N. Prieur

Drivers are asked to enter the line from Broad Street. The line will run along the riverside on St. Louis

Turkeys and fixings available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis

Sponsored by the Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office (NEO), Top Box Foods Louisiana, Resilience Force, the Mayor’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, We Dat’s Chicken and Shrimp, the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC) and Friends of the Lafitte Greenway.

Monday, November 21

Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office 48th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Located at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

More than 3,000 holiday meals to be served to those in assisted living facilitities, shelters, and more

Meals will include turkey, stuffing, yams, peas, rolls, and pies (sweet potato or pecan)

Sponsored by the Louisiana Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Bunny Bread, JenCare, OPSO Reserve Deputy Unit, Summit Food Service and the Morial Convention Center.

Tuesday, November 22

1,000 Turkeys and Hams Given Away by InspireNOLA Charter Schools

Alice Harte Charter School (5300 Berkley Drive)

Beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies run out

Visitors will be given their protein of choice along with a perishable food package

Sponsored by Freddie King III, U.S. Representative Troy Carter, State Senator Jimmy Harris, State Senator Gary Carter, State Representative Delisha Boyd, District Attorney Jason Williams, Elroy James, Wright Gray Trial Lawyers, Infinity Title, King Ja’mere Foundation, and the Benjamin Foundation.

