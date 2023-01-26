NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Violence Reduction Taskforce, partnered with the New Orleans Police Department is now registered with the program “Neighbors by RING”.

The free service is a real time crime and safety alert program used to increase the availability of digital evidence and gives communities an opportunity to engage with law enforcement. During investigations, residents can provide officers general safety information on a specific incident.

“This action taken by the Violent Crime Reduction Taskforce and the NOPD is just another step in the right direction as we continue to provide the necessary resources to fight violent crime in our city,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The NOPD says the program is not only for residents with a RING camera but any home with a surveillance system, such as doorbell cameras, car cameras and/or privately installed cameras, are able to anonymously upload footage to the program.

“By enlisting in this program, it will allow additional resources for residents but also the NOPD as we continue to make not only preventing violent crimes a priority but solving them when they do occur. The NOPD and the City of New Orleans are excited to join countless agencies across the country that have taken this innovative step,” Chief Michelle Woodfork, Interim NOPD Superintendent.

Communications Director and Chairman of the taskforce, Tyrell Morris, says a major goal of the Violent Crime Reduction Taskforce is to “evaluate available technology to aid the NOPD and city agencies in receiving and processing critical information and evidence”.

“Today’s technological advances have proven how powerful both digital evidence and an engaged community can be,” Morris said. “This is a huge win for the City of New Orleans, and we will continue our quest in connecting the dots, making strong and bold recommendations and leaving no stone unturned as we work to see results for our city.”

Established in 2022, during a major crime spike and reduction of officers in the city, the Violent Crime Reduction Task Force was created to prevent violent crimes and support law enforcement agencies working daily with senior leadership.

The City of New Orleans says the program, partnered with the New Orleans Health Department and New Orleans Public Schools is developing an additional strategy surrounding the perspectives of both.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.