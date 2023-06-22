NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council has voted to reaffirm the right of city workers to unionize and collectively bargain.

Council members say city employees already have those rights but there was no formal process for collective bargaining. This legislation creates that process.

City Council Vice President released a statement on the process:

“I believe that by empowering our City employees to improve our workplace, we’ll increase morale and help them deliver more efficient and effective City services. These essential protections lift up employees and prove that a better New Orleans is possible if we commit to collaboration and truly value workers.” Councilmember Helena Moreno

Council President JP Morrell says because the City of New Orleans is a city that prides itself in progressive values, it is “asinine” that union organizers face so many challenges in order to get fair labor practices.

“I am proud that this City Council was able to stipulate essential workplace protections that will uplift conditions and morale throughout City departments, both now and in the future. New Orleans will always be a union-strong city,” says Morrell.

Two major challenges city employees face are employee morale and retention and many leaders in the New Orleans City Workers Organizing Committee have been urgently calling for a collective voice among employees.

Members of the committee such as Communications Director Lee Abbott, Executive Director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Lloyd Permaul and President of the New Orleans Firefighters Association, Aaron Mischler, expressed their appreciation for the council members that stand with them in recognizing how much support the ordinance will bring.

The council says this is just the first step as there are several legally required steps that must be taken in order for fair deals to be made.

