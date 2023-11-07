NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happening Tuesday, Nov. 7 New Orleans officials will hold a joint press conference to discuss the ongoing efforts to control the wildfire in New Orleans.

Those in attendance will be:

New Orleans Fire Department Chief Roman Nelson

Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans Deputy General Superintendent Ron Spooner

District Engineer Administrator with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

The three will discuss the ongoing response to the active wildfire in New Orleans East. The fire has sent smoke into the air and onto the roadways causing sicknesses and crashes on interstates.

The news conference is set to happen at 10:00 a.m. on the front steps of City Hall on Perdido Street.

