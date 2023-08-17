NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fire in the Tremé area is under investigation on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Officials with the New Orleans Fire Department report that at 8:14 a.m., they were called to respond to a fire at the corner of Claiborne and Ursulines avenues. The first engine arrived at 8:18 a.m. to find the resident already out of the burning home.

Firefighters say they attacked the flames from the interior and exterior, keeping the fire from spreading to the neighboring home that is currently under construction.

An investigation revealed the fire began in the back of the house. The homeowner told firefighters that there were electrical contractors present and working at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say due to the fire’s proximity to the interstate, some drivers may have been in distress.

A total of eight fire engines carrying a total of 25 firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 8:48 a.m.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories