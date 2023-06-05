NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a series of fires over the weekend that left a number of families displaced.

According to responders, a total of three fires happened within the overnight hours of Sunday (June 4) and Monday (June 5). The first happened in the Little Woods neighborhood.

Just before 11 p.m., the NOFD responded to a one-alarm fire in the 7400 block of Fieldston Rd. where they found flames coming from the home’s garage. Nine trucks carrying 29 firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 11:05 p.m.

Responders believe a lightning strike caused the fire.

The second fire was a three-alarm blaze in the Algiers area. The call came in at 1:50 a.m. reporting one side of a duplex in the 300 block of Belleville Street, was in flames. Firefighters arrived at 1:55 a.m. and by that time a woman and two dogs were safely out of the house.

NOFD says they believe a cat reportedly died in the fire.

A second alarm was called at 2:08 a.m. and a third at 2:36 a.m. after the flames consumed the home and almost spread to the neighboring home and the Hubbell Public Library. The flames were under control by 3:30 a.m. with the help of 21 trucks carrying 57 firefighters.

The third incident was a two-alarm fire involving two single-story doubles in St. Claude in the 3100 block of Marais Street. The call came in at 4:22 a.m. with the first unit arriving at 4:28 a.m., learning all residents were out of the homes and safe.

A second alarm was called at 4:33 a.m. as the first home became fully engulfed and the flames began to spread to the second home. The fires were under control by 5:37 a.m. but both homes suffered extensive damage.

There were no reports of injuries from residents or firefighters during the incidents. Two fires remain under investigation.

