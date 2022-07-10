NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One person and a dog were rescued from a fire at the Days Inn Hotel in the Desire neighborhood on Saturday, the New Orleans Fire Department says. The hotel has 60 rooms and 30 were occupied at the time of the fire with approximately 60 guests.

NOFD says the fire started around 3 p.m., crews were called to the intersection of Gentilly and Press roads. The fire is believed to have started in the hotel’s laundry area on the first floor. Some clothes and sheets inside a dryer were burned, but officials say the blaze was contained in the laundry room, the only area that sustained damage.

As emergency crews worked to contain the fire, a spokesperson with the NOFD says the entire building was evacuated and an elderly man and dog were rescued. The man was treated and released by EMS. No other injuries were reported.

It took Sixteen NOFD units carrying forty-four firefighters to extinguish the fire. It was placed under control around 3:40 p.m.