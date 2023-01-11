NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A letter sent home to parents of KIPP Believe Primary students on Wednesday alerted them of an incident that could have quickly turned violent.

The letter from school leaders Rachael Parker and Monica Boudouin reads “While at recess, a primary student reported to their teacher that another student had what was believed to be a BB gun at school. The teacher took swift action to confiscate the weapon.”

Inspection of the weapon determined that it was a real gun and not fake, like the child originally thought. The school reassured parents there was no threat or harm done to any child.

The school resources officer was said to have acted quickly, taking the necessary actions with students, staff, and family, as the school emphasized the community is “weapon-free and safe”.

Other details regarding the incident were not available. WGNO has reached out to school officials and the New Orleans Police Department for more information.

“At KIPP Believe and across KIPP New Orleans, your child’s safety is top priority. We recognize the crucial role you play as parents in keeping our school safe. Please monitor what your students are bringing to school each day. Weapons of any kind, including toys, are not permitted on school campuses. We thank you for your support and partnership. We are proud of the joyful, loving and safe school environment we have built at KIPP Believe and together we will continue to ensure this is true. KIPP Believe to parents

This incident comes just one day after a 16-year-old student was wounded in a shooting just outside of Booker T. Washington High School.

