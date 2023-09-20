Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man accused in the shooting death of former Saints player Will Smith is set to go to trial in 2024.

Cardell Hayes appeared in court on Monday, Sept. 18 in connection to the 2016 incident that left the former Saints defensive end dead and his wife Racquel Smith wounded.

The fatal incident happened after an argument between him and Smith. During the encounter, Hayes stated he believed Smith went to his car to get a gun, but there was apparently no evidence to prove his claim.

Hayes was sentenced back in 2017 by a non-unanimous jury to 25 years in prison for the crime but was released nearly five years later after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous verdicts in felony trials violated the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution.

In Tuesday’s hearing, State District Judge Camille Buras announced a continuance that would delay the retrial.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Hayes did not enter a plea deal as was previously expected.

His new trial date is set for Feb. 5, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories