NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Department of Health has joined University Medical Center to launch a new facility to help trauma survivors.

The “Seeds of NOLA Trauma Recovery Center” will give trauma survivors a variety of “healing-centered services”.

According to a release, the center will be the “first-of-its-kind in Louisiana” and offer care to victims of violent crimes and people who have suffered traumatic injuries, like car crashes.

New Orleans Health Department officials said services will be free for crime survivors in Orleans Parish, family members of those recovering and people experiencing grief.

Some of the services the center will offer include individual and family psychotherapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, support groups, case management, navigating the justice system, violence prevention and intervention and legal assistance.

Seeds of NOLA Trauma Recovery Center is based at UMC and works with intervention specialists, community street outreach and crime interrupters from Ubuntu Village.

“Trauma-informed care, and hospital and community-based intervention, are major pillars of any comprehensive and sustainable violence prevention strategy,” said New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

“By using a team of highly trained specialists and credible messengers with deep community knowledge and lived experience, patients suffering traumatic injuries can fully heal and reduce their risk of further injury and death,” Avegno said.

The new center is located in the University Medical Center Trauma Recovery Center Clinic Building at 2101 Tulane Ave.

