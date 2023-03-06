NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Fire Department is incorporating new technology to be more equipped to perform better services for citizens.

The City of New Orleans announced Monday that new iPad Ninth Generation tablets would be utilized to enhance speed and data processing, allowing for quicker and more accurate responses to emergencies.

The plan was a part of the last two budget cycles that coincided with the fire documentation system enacted on Jan. 1. The program’s goal was to provide faster, more accurate data on fire activities such as hydrant inspections, business inspections, and incident documentation.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says her administration has made strides to invest in upgraded technology for several departments, especially for those in public safety as they improve how the city protects and serves residents and visitors.

“Our fire personnel deserves the best technology and software to serve our community quickly and accurately, just as our residents deserve the most efficient City services,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Superintendent of NOFD, Roman Nelson, says the upgrades come with medical capabilities.

“For instance, Patient Care Reports (PCR report) can be shared with local Emergency Medical Services and other first responders without having a lengthy process,” Superintendent Roman Nelson.

As of the end of February, all fire companies have received their fully programmed devices. Training is in the final stages and the full implementation of the program will happen Mar. 10.

“Prior to this upgrade, NOFD had to rely on triplicate paper copies of inspection reports to provide feedback to our community businesses, then return to the stations and enter the data from the inspection forms into the tracking software. With this new upgrade, NOFD will have the most robust technological assistance possible,” said Dean DiSalvo, Deputy Compliance Chief.

