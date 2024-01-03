NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new system called Nola 311 Dashboard is making projects done by the New Orleans Department of Public Works more transparent.

“During a budget hearing this year, we saw that 88% of the complaints were about either sanitation or about the Department of Public Works,” said New Orleans City Councilmember Joe Giarusso.

For years, the Department of Public Works has been criticized for how long it takes to address potholes and other city issues.

“They have potholes, they have abandoned cars, they have striping, they have traffic signals,” Giarusso said. “They have streetlights. So many different issues.”

Now, the dashboard gives residents the chance to track the progress of those issues, like seeing when and where work is being done and how soon a complaint will be resolved.

“It’s a way for residents to see what has been reported,” Giarusso said. “And then, sometimes they may think, ‘oh, somebody else has surely reported this’ and know that it hasn’t been reported yet.”

To use the new system, go to Nola 311 Dashboard and scroll to the bottom of the page. Under Nola 311 services, click on the submit new request link. The blue box on the bottom, where it says new service request, will take you where you need to go. Fill out the form and press submit.

“The most important thing when you get a complaint is ‘how do we collectively work on solving that?’ And things shouldn’t be lingering for years,” Giarusso said.

To check a status, go under the same tab, click the link below “new request,” complete the missing information and track away.

“This is a tool that not only allows DPW to show where its work is in progress, but also, if somebody’s falling short for some reason, to really catch it kind of earlier and make sure that it’s being handled in due course.”

