NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several modes of transportation are temporarily shut down Wednesday morning as the Coast Guard joins several agencies in a practice rescue along the Mississippi River.

Exercises like this promote collaboration and communication between response agencies during a large-scale maritime emergency. More than 30 public and private organizations will take part in the exercise, which will take place near the Algiers Point and Canal Street ferry terminals.

To ensure the safety of participants and aircraft, the Mississippi River will be closed to all vessel traffic from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. near Algiers Point between mile markers 93.5-94.5. Drones are not allowed in the exercise area.

The public can expect multiple response helicopters, boats, and vehicles near the ferry terminals during the exercise.

During the exercise, the New Orleans Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) ferry service will be shut down from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. RTA will provide transportation between Canal Street and the Algiers Point terminal. The pick-up point is at Canal Street and Convention Center Boulevard.

For more information, follow the Coast Guard on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.