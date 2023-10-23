NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several schools across the New Orleans area will either have a delayed start or be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 24 due to heavy fog and smoke from the underground marsh fire in New Orleans East.

Both are said to be the cause of Monday’s hazardous traffic conditions that led to a massive car pile-up on Interstate 55 near Manchac and Ruddock.

Out of an abundance of caution for students and staff, the following schools will be delayed, starting at 9:15 a.m.:

Samuel J. Green Charter School

Langston Hughes Academy

New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School

Phillis Wheatley Community School and Arthur Ashe Charter School will start at 10:30 a.m.

FirstLine Schools also announced there will be no beforecare for any school on Tuesday.

Staff at Sci High are asked to arrive on campus no earlier than 8:45 a.m. Bus pick-up times will also be delayed two hours.

To accommodate the change, students will have a half school day with classes wrapping up at 3:03 p.m.

“The safety and well-being of our students is a priority, and in an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our students during their commute, we have made this schedule adjustment,” said Sci High School Officials.

Citing the lack of visibility and severe fog, Audubon Charter Schools will have a delayed start for the following campuses:

Broadway Campus: 10:15 a.m.

Live Oak Campus: 9:45 a.m.

Gentilly Campus: 10:15 a.m. — Bus services will also be delayed two hours

Warren Easton Charter High School will start at 8:30 a.m. but will release students at their regular time of 3:10 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

Hynes Charter Schools will also have a two-hour delay in school start and bus services.

International High School of New Orleans will start school at 10 a.m. but will release students at 3:30 p.m.

Officials with Robert Russa Moton Charter School decided to cancel classes and after-school activities on Tuesday as a precaution for students.

The following Einstein Charter Schools will be closed:

Sarah T. Reed

Einstein Middle School

Village de L’Est Elementary

Sherwood Forest Elementary

New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy will delay the start of class until 9:25 a.m. Dismissal will remain at 3:05 p.m.

Jefferson RISE Charter School will start classes at 9:35 a.m.

Aba Healing Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Benjamin Franklin High School will delay school until 8:45 a.m.

Algiers Charter has decided to delay the start of school for the following campuses:

L.B. Landry High School — 9:30 a.m. – regular dismissal time

Martin Behrman Charter — 10:30 a.m. – regular dismissal time

Classes are expected to return to a regular schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

NOLA Public Schools officials are advising parents to check their child’s school for details regarding closures and delays.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories