NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Happening Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 12:30 p.m. leaders of New Orleans Public Schools will discuss how the district is preparing for the potential saltwater intrusion from the Mississippi River.

Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams will provide more details on what the schools will do to keep students safe if the saltwater wedge reaches Orleans Parish.

The news conference is set to take place at Kipp leadership on St. Claude Avenue.

In September, the U.S. Corps of Engineers made the prediction that the saltwater was less than a month away from reaching Orleans Parish. While the water remains safe to use as of now, officials have set a plan in place to combat the intrusion.

WGNO will be live as officials provide information.

