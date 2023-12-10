NEW ORELANS (WGNO) — Disappointment. Frustration. Embarrassment. Those are just a few feelings some Saints fans say they have been experiencing this season.

“It’s no fire, no enthusiasm in the team. Every time Dennis Allen those post-game interviews. He looks like a deer in headlights,” says unhappy Saints fan Gerald Paige.

One fan’s dissatisfaction led him to give out free “Fire Dennis Allen” shirts ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Jonathan Jeanice says his hope is that the Saints’ front office sees the disappointment from fans and make changes.

“I think it’s top-down. I think you’ve got guys like Pete Carmichael but ultimately Dennis Allen is responsible for those guys. The head coach you know you live and die by your guys and that’s fine we support that. You just need to be prepared to go with them,” says t-shirt organizer Jeanice.

Some Saints fans appear to be in agreeance with Jeanice, as they were seen grabbing shirts to support on their way into the Superdome.

“I’m a season ticket holder and I just feel like we are just not getting our money’s worth. I just feel like quarterback play and a few other things are not going well. We just need to move on and try something different,” says unhappy Saints fan Brice Tines.

“We’ve got to be totally transparent, to go from a team with the most explosive offense for the past sixteen years to now we struggle to put up seventeen points a game,” says Paige.

While wanting change for the organization, along the back of the shirts is a chance for fans to donate to Louisiana-based animal rescue non-profits.

“Folks donate directly to the rescues the logos are on the back, they are in the articles on the website. Please donate, this is completely free. I just wanted to get the movement across. I think Saints fans are frustrated, we are all frustrated it’s time for a change,” says Jeanice.

Some fans say they’re ready for a coaching change now.

“We can hire Ben Johnson or Bobby Slogan at the end of the year,” says one Saints fan.

“Eric Bienemy, anybody with a pulse,” says Jeanice.

