NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After an outcry from passengers and a scolding from Congressman Troy Carter, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced that it will not cut the hours of the Canal Street ferry.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed a letter of intent, outlining the administration’s commitment to identifying a funding source for the $3 million still required to maintain the ferry’s current service level.

It ensures the RTA will operate the same hours it did in 2023. That’s from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For some riders, the news was a major relief.

“We’re all thrilled really in Algiers Point. I mean, a lot of people depend on the ferry. My wife commutes on the ferry. In the French Quarter, we’ve got a lot of businesses that depend on the ferry. It’s a vital transit source that we have,” said Jackson Kimbrell, who’s a ferry regular.

Close to 400,000 people rode the Canal Street ferry last year, accounting for just under 1,100 passengers each day.

RTA and the New Orleans City Council agreed to continue their coordinated efforts in the future to find operating funding in 2025 and beyond.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts