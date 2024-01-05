NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is cutting back on the frequency of some bus routes starting Sunday, Jan. 14.

RTA leaders said the cut back is to ensure there are enough vehicles to maintain service.

According to the RTA, the following routes are affected:

#3 Tulane to Elmwood — From every 20 minutes to every 24 minutes

— From every 20 minutes to every 24 minutes #8 St. Claude to Arabi — From every 18 minutes to every 24 minutes

— From every 18 minutes to every 24 minutes #9 Broad to Napoleon — From every 20 minutes to every 23 minutes

— From every 20 minutes to every 23 minutes #11 Magazine — From every 24 minutes to every 33 minutes

— From every 24 minutes to every 33 minutes #27 Louisiana — From every 35 minutes to every 53 minutes

— From every 35 minutes to every 53 minutes #52 Paris to Broadmoor — From every 34 minutes to every 44 minutes

— From every 34 minutes to every 44 minutes #61 Lake Forest to Village De L’Est — From 24 minutes to every 30 minutes

— From 24 minutes to every 30 minutes #62 Morrison to Bullard — From every 24 minutes to every 30 minutes

— From every 24 minutes to every 30 minutes #66 Hayne Loop — From every 35 minutes to every 70 minutes

— From every 35 minutes to every 70 minutes #67 Michoud Loop — From every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes

— From every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes #84 Galvez to Lower 9 — From every 30 minutes to every 45 minutes

— From every 30 minutes to every 45 minutes #103 General Meyer Local — From every 30 minutes to every 45 minutes. The route will be extended across the river to Main Library Hub.

— From every 30 minutes to every 45 minutes. The route will be extended across the river to Main Library Hub. #105 Algiers Local — From every 40 minutes to every 80 minutes

— From every 40 minutes to every 80 minutes #114A Garden Oaks to Sullen — From every 30 minutes to every 40 minutes

— From every 30 minutes to every 40 minutes #114B Garden Oaks to Woodland — From every 30 minutes to every 40 minutes

