NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will celebrate a new four-year labor agreement to maintain the city’s streetcar system.

Currently, the agreement applies to the 167-bus fleet, streetcar and paratransit mechanics, custodians, groundskeepers, rail technician machinists, building engineers, fleet technology technicians, and carpenters, including those who build and maintain the streetcars and catenary system.

This agreement is effective until June 30, 2027.

Officials are expected to make the announcement at a news conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

