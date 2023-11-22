NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Arnaud’s Restaurant is partnering with the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation to collect teddy bear donations for traumatized and victimized children.

According to the restaurant, the collected teddy bears will be given to New Orleans police to keep in their vehicles. The officers will hand them out to children who have been suffered a tragedy or been victimized.

New and unused teddy bears can be dropped off in collection bins at the following locations:

Arnaud’s Restaurant — 813 Bienville St. Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

— 813 Bienville St. Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Energy Centre — 1100 Poydras St.

— 1100 Poydras St. New Orleans City Hall — 1300 Perdido St.

— 1300 Perdido St. New Orleans & Company — 2020 St. Charles Ave.

— 2020 St. Charles Ave. NOPJF Headquarters — 320 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Suite 500.

— 320 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Suite 500. NOPD Headquarters — 715 S. Broad St.

— 715 S. Broad St. Verdad Real Estate — 865 Fulton St.

Donations will be accepted from Thanksgiving Day until Dec. 31.

According to the restaurant, more than 10,000 bears have been collected since the initiative launched in 2014.

“I want to thank our partners at Arnaud’s for their generous work in collecting teddy bears for NOPD officers to provide to the children they encounter during very stressful times. It is supportive efforts and programs such as this that assist our officers in focusing on all aspects of policing, which includes compassionate community outreach and further builds a better relationship between the citizens of New Orleans and the NOPD,” said NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

