NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced Monday, Dec. 11, that they will host their final utility assistance event for the year.

Office officials host community-based events to provide financial assistance to eligible renters at risk of electric and water disconnections.

Residents who may have applied for rental assistance through the city but did not receive utility assistance can attend.

Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans officials will also be in attendance to assist customers along with city employees to review all documents for past due residents.

The outreach event is set to take place at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center on 5601 Read Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they reach capacity.

Officials say the assistance will be fast-tracked for eligible residents who have past-due balances and no history of prior assistance. Residents must provide the city with all necessary account numbers to make payments directly to the provider.

Residents are asked to complete the online application on the utility assistance website prior to the events, and to bring with them:

A form of identification

Proof of address or current lease

Proof of current total household income

Documentation evidencing the past due utility bills

So far, the City of New Orleans has provided more than $4 million in emergency utility assistance and 4,500 households have received assistance since the pandemic.

