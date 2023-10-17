NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for a Community Violence Intervention Program in the city.

Officials with the city and the New Orleans Health Department made the announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

NOHD officials said the grant will allow the organization to expand services to more people impacted by violence, trauma and abuse.

They said the grant will fund a team to reduce violence, provide outreach and education and promote peace.

Ubuntu Village NOLA will work with the Community Violence Intervention Program to bring skilled and trained people who “have deep knowledge of the communities they serve and who work to mediate and prevent conflicts before they turn deadly.”

NOHD officials said the grant will also allow the group to develop a violence prevention strategy led by the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform.

