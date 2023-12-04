NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The application process has begun for parents to enroll their children in one of New Orleans’ public schools for the 2024 to 2025 school year.

According to NOLA-PS officials, the NOLA Public Schools Common Application Process gives parents the opportunity to explore potential schools for their children while learning more about the process as they submit applications.

The yearly process is for scholars in grades kindergarten to 12 set to attend a New Orleans public school.

According to school leaders, the application process was set to begin on Nov. 28, but due to unforeseen circumstances and technical challenges, there was a one-day delay.

“We want to emphasize that this setback will not impact families’ ability to secure a seat for their scholars for the 2024-2025 school year. The NCAP’s K-12 Main Round Enrollment will continue through January 19, 2024. All applications, regardless of submission date, will be processed at the close of the Main Round Enrollment window,” said NOLA-PS school officials.

For the upcoming school year, the NCAP will include all 64 NOLA-PS affiliated schools and six schools authorized by the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Also included is a new K-12 application form launched in conjunction with Main Round period.

The Main Round period has been tailored to fit families’ needs to ensure children are matched to one of their selected schools no later than April 30, 2024.

“The common application process is central to the NOLA-PS unified enrollment system and aligned to our commitment that every child, every day can participate in a high-quality program that fosters their individual capabilities.”

Children must meet any of the following criteria to submit an application:

All students who turn 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2024, must enroll and attend Kindergarten per state law.

The student is new to New Orleans or new to public schools.

The student is seeking to transfer from their current school to a new school for the 2024 to 2025 school year.

The student is in a transitional grade, meaning their current school does not offer their expected grade in the next school year. This category mostly applies to PK-4 and 8 th grade students who must choose a new school.

grade students who must choose a new school. The student is enrolled in a program that requires an application to continue. This information will be communicated to you by your child’s school.

To explore options and view eligibility criteria required for the process, visit the Enroll NOLA-PS website.

To begin the common application process, visit the NOLA Public Schools website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts