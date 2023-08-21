NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new multi-use community center is coming to a historically Black neighborhood in the Seventh Ward.

The New Orleans Public Library announced Monday, Aug. 21 plans to open the REACH Center, which will be an extension of African American Resource Collection.

The new initiative will feature a community event and resource center, free co-working space, and a public art gallery, located at Corpus Christi Epiphany Church Community Center.

Leading the project is AARC Librarian Shukrani Gray. The AARC collection was introduced in 1997 to offer services addressing the informational, educational, and cultural needs of the New Orleans Black community.

“Our big-picture vision is to offer resources and engagement in a space that is built for the local community, with their needs in mind. Residents and businesses in this neighborhood have repeatedly voiced their desire for a free place to gather, learn, and grow together and we’re so excited to start filling that need,” said Gray.

“Reimagining spaces to create open doors is a key part of our 10-year strategic plan and the REACH Center’s creation directly aligns with these goals,” said Executive Director and City Librarian Emily Painton.

The anticipated opening date is set for early 2024. In the meantime, officials say there will be pop-up events starting Sept. 9 with a community partner information session. Others will include an art show, a dance class and free headshots.

