NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Metropolitan Crime Commission announced Monday, Dec. 4, their support for the New Orleans Police Department’s incorporation of drones into their law enforcement strategies.

Recently, NOPD officials say they have been experiencing an “unprecedented” manpower shortage and acute crime rate.

With the drone’s ability to serve as a force multiplier in police efforts, officers expect the drone technology will be a versatile and cost-effective tool. They will reportedly broaden capacity and uphold standards of safety and accountability by:

Monitoring situations

Conduct search and rescue operations

Carry out tactical deployment

Collect evidence

According to the MCC, drone usage has been ongoing in policing for over 15 years and has been adopted in more than 1,400 federal, state and local agencies.

The proposed policy was based on the material provided by the International Association of Chiefs of Police based on the experience of other agencies. The policy specifies the approvals needed before usage such as when it is used and who is operating it.

Other requirements include the use of a search warrant for collecting evidence and a yearly report published documenting the drone’s usage.

MCC officials say the NOPD’s use of the drone is seen as an opportunity to adopt technology used to improve the safety of the community and officers.

