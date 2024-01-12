NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash in Algiers on Friday, Jan. 12 that left a man dead.

According to officers, at 6:51 p.m., the driver in a pickup truck was headed west on Wall Boulevard, making a left onto Westbend Parkway when they collided with a man on what was believed to be a small motorcycle or scooter.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at (504)-658-6205.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts