NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A crash in the Little Woods neighborhood on Sunday, Jan.7 left a man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 8:47 p.m., deputies were called in response to the crash at the corner of Hayne and Crowder boulevards.

When they arrived, officers say they learned the man had been taken to a local hospital by EMS where he reportedly died from his injuries.

No further details are available as the crash remains under investigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts