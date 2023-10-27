NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is celebrating the graduation of a new class of recruits.

In a ceremony on Southern Unversity’s campus on Friday, Oct. 27, the group shook hands with New Orleans Mayr LaToya Cantrell and the new NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

This will be the first class sworn in under her leadership.

“I will take a moment to give a special shout-out to our incredible recruitment division and our academy staff,” said Kirkpatrick.

The new officers will soon take to the streets as their recruitment is much needed. The department has been short-staffed with less than 900 uniformed officers available to respond to the calls of New Orleans citizens.

Recruitment is a part of Kirkpatrick’s plan to combat crime-fighting in the city with recruitment incentives such as housing support and education reimbursements.

