NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department will be graduating its first lateral transfer academy class in 25 years on Friday, Nov. 17.

The graduates consist of three officers who have transferred from law enforcement agencies across Louisiana.

In total, the officers bring 50 years of experience into their new positions.

The NOPD has sworn in five additional officers over the past five days.

There will be a badge pinning ceremony at 9:30 a.m. before the graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. at the NOPD Police Education and Training Division Academy at 4650 Paris Ave.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts