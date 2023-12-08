NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans and Zoetic Global are partnering to help reach the city’s net zero carbon goals.

According to a release from the city, Zoetic Global is a U.S.-based climate impact company that signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the city.

“The City of New Orleans faces extreme risks from the impacts of the climate crisis, and it’s imperative that we act now to lower our own carbon footprint. Most of our city’s carbon emissions come from the use of energy in our buildings. This initiative will provide both economic and environmental benefits from more sustainable energy and water resources and will help ensure long-term resilience for our city,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The release stated the company will offer the city an energy refrigerant installation that aims to optimize cooling equipment. Also, Zoetic will assess New Orleans’ water and base-load power needs.

“Zoetic will work with all relevant stakeholders to bring about meaningful change in climate action planning at a critical time,” said Zoetic Global Executive Chairman Jerome Ringo.

“We are honored that Zoetic can help the City of New Orleans accelerate its sustainability efforts. With a comprehensive program that encompasses energy efficiency, energy generation and water treatment, Zoetic aims to have a positive impact on the City’s environmental footprint. Together, Zoetic and the City are paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future, setting an inspiring example for communities worldwide,” said Zoetic Global CEO Avery Hong.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts