NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Parks and Parkways Director Michael Karam will hold a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 7 to provide updates on the city’s live oaks after a second large tree fell.

Earlier this week, an oak tree fell near Stuart Hall School for Boys on Tuesday, Sept. 5. A woman was injured, a car was hit, power lines were downed and the river-bound lanes of Carrollton Avenue near Spruce Street were closed.

A similar incident happened two months. On Friday, July 7, an oak tree in Jackson Square fell and severely injured a 16-year-old boy from San Antonio, Texas who was visiting the city. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition with a brain injury.

The teen’s family later hired local personal injury lawyer Morris Bart in an effort to sue the city for alleged negligence. Bart said drone images of the tree showed it already deteriorating a year ago. On June 27, a limb fell off the tree.

“It was preventable. It should not have happened and cannot happen again. We were visiting a major tourist attraction. How can a visitor feel safe anywhere? It shouldn’t have taken the tree crushing our child for the city to take this seriously,” said the teen’s family.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday, July 12 that the tree was inspected after the limb fell and city arborists did not find a major problem.

“If it was in imminent danger of collapsing, it would have been removed immediately,” she said.

After the second tree fell this week, local arborist James Deroussel told WGNO that drought can be a contributing factor to fallen trees.

“The recent drought has definitely been a stress to even our native trees because we’ve had far less rainfall than usual. Not just this year but year after year,” he said.

The New Orleans Parks and Parkways Department is responsible for managing, maintaining, developing, beautifying and preserving the city’s over 2,000 acres of green spaces, which includes two major parks, 200 smaller parks and squares, neutral grounds and over 450,000 trees.

The conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. See it livestreamed here.

