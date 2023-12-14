NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An evaluation of the City of New Orleans’ Chief Administrative of Office led the New Orleans Office of the Inspector General to determined that it lacked policies to ensure that salaried employees accurately report their time and attendance.

The OIG’s evaluation concerned the office’s attendance reporting practices from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021.

From the evaluation, the OIG reports that it found that $459 million was spent on salary payments, with $46.4 million spent on “exempt employees who were not required to punch a time clock.”

In addition, about 83% of the $46.4 million was spent on exempt and unclassified employees.

The report also states that some timecards for executive-level employees were approved by people who didn’t know their schedules and 41% of department leaders could “approve their own timecards.”

“While CAO Policy Memorandum No.72(R) established payroll timekeeping procedures, evaluators found that the City lacked internal controls to ensure the City’s payroll system (ADP) listed current timecard approvers,” the report reads.

According to the OIG, it was discovered that 62 people who had stopped working for the city were still listed as timecard approvers years later.

Based on its evaluation, the OIG found that the city does not have the proper internal policies and procedures in place to make sure salary and executive-level employees accurately report time and attendance.

The OIG is recommending the City’s Chief Administrative Office do the following based on its findings:

“The city should develop standard procedures requiring departments to reassign current employees when their ADP supervisor leaves city employment. Further, the CAO’s office should work with ADP administrators to develop queries and reports that allow HR Managers to easily identify all employees who report to a specific supervisor.”

“The CAO’s office should adopt internal controls consistent with best practice guidelines to monitor and verify the attendance of exempt employees, especially those who are unclassified.”

“The CAO’s office should perform routine reviews of all city policies.”

The full report:

