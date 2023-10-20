NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana and other public safety officials will hold a news conference on Friday, Oct. 20.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans will be joined by officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Louisiana State Police, City of New Orleans Mayors Office of Criminal Justice Coordination, New Orleans Police Department, Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

The conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. See it livestreamed here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories