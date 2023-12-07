NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents living near the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal Lock (IHNC) have been asked to share their ideas to offset impacts related to the Lock replacement.

The Army Corps of Engineers and New Orleans District officials have partnered together to host a series of meetings to hear feedback for the Community Opportunities Plan of Action (COPA) which is under the authorization of the Community Impact Mitigation Plan.

The IHNC Lock, located in the Industrial Canal, runs within New Orleans city limits’ urbanized area.

The mitigation plan is a program within the IHNC replacement study, seeking to address direct and indirect social and cultural impacts of the construction activities in the Bywater, Holy Cross, Lower Ninth Ward, and St. Claude neighborhoods.

The Lock joins Lake Pontchartrain to the north and the Mississippi River to the south and Gulf Intercoastal Waterway. Created in 1923, it has since been deemed inefficient and in 1956 was slated for replacement.

Officials say the open houses will allow residents to recommend community programs for consideration in the final COPA, part of the replacement General Reevaluation Report in February 2025.

Once finalized, additional meetings will be held to provide an overview of the current lock and proposed design of the canal and replacement lock.

Once the study is completed the project will need congressional funding to begin. The meetings will be held:

Monday, Dec.11, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Andrew P. Sanchez & Copelin-Byrd Multi-Service Center 1616 Fats Domino Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

Tuesday, Dec.12, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Marigny Opera House 725 Ferdinand Street, New Orleans, LA 70117

Wednesday, Dec.13, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Villa St. Maurice 500 St. Maurice Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

Thursday, Dec.14, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center 4300 St Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

To read the details of the project, visit the Army Corps of Engineers website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts