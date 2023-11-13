NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is offering one-time financial assistance to renters at risk of electric and water disconnection.

City officials said the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development is hosting the outreach event for eligible residents who have applied for rental assistance through the city but haven’t received utility assistance.

They said city employees and translators will be helping residents with the application process at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center on Read Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to city officials, “Utility assistance will be fast-tracked for eligible renters who have past due balances and have not received prior assistance.”

Residents must provide their utility account number to receive the payments.

To apply, residents must have:

A form of identification

Proof of address and/or current lease

Proof of current total household income

Documentation evidencing the past due utility bill

