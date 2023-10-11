NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is asking community-based organizations looking to develop programs to promote economic mobility to apply for funding with the Economic Mobility in Motion: Moving New Orleanians Forward project.

City officials said a Notice of Funding Availability was released on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

They said the project is funded by $5 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Community-based organizations must apply for the funding by Tuesday, Nov. 21, and a virtual information session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

City officials said the funding will be used to reach and serve people in the city and could potentially have an impact on crime and poverty.

They said the program is expected to fund between six and 10 applicants “with the goal of reaching 2,500 low- to moderate-income participants beginning in 2024.”

City officials said chosen applications can receive between $250,000 and $11 million through the duration of the project, and all funds must be expended by 2026.

They said part of the funds will go toward the evaluation of selected projects.

According to the city, funded programs could include programs for universal basic income, baby bonds, support accessing tax credits and other safety net funding, homeownership and other asset building, financial literacy and/or credit counseling, educational attainment and/or workforce training connected to employment, re-entry and wraparound supportive services, entrepreneurship and other place-based mobility strategies.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

