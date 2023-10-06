NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Local nonprofit Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans (TAS) is celebrating World Homeless Day by giving back to the community on Friday, Oct. 6.

Featuring hot lunches, haircuts, clothing, and hygiene kits the event will also serve as an opportunity for the community to interact with local leaders and address issues regarding homelessness.

“World Homeless Day is a day that reminds us of how much work we still must do. I want to remind everyone that housing is healthcare, and it will take the full community to tackle the issues of homelessness together,” said Director of the City of New Orleans Office Homeless Services and Strategy Nathaniel Fields.

The event will be held at TAS’ home office at 1530 Gravier Street from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To date, TAS has worked to provide more than 8,000 services to 600 people experiencing homelessness in 2022.

The event will also offer health screenings, Medicare enrollment assistance, mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment support, as well as flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

