NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The industrial canal has been in operation since the early 1900s, connecting the Mississippi River to Lake Pontchartrain, but due to heavy storm damage and out-of-date infrastructure, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been planning on replacing the navigational lock for years.

“If something happens to it, the detour is 17 days around. They have to go up to Tennessee to go back through that area, and it’s 100 years old. Basically, the parts and the techniques that were used to build it 100 years ago no longer exist,” said USACE spokesperson Rick Boyett.

With an idea in mind, the Corps of Engineers invited the public to an open house to get feedback. They say the proposal is intended to help address possible impacts to the neighborhoods near the construction site.

“Some of the things can be soundproofing and directly related, but other things can be infrastructure improvement, parks, recreation. Everything is on the table right now. We just want to get their feedback,” said Boyett.

However, some people who attended are firmly against it, saying the projected 12-year construction timeline will cause commuting complications, increased flood risk, decreased home values and a damaged economy.

“It’s going to deter anyone who wants to invest in the neighborhood. In other words, bring business into the neighborhood. It’s probably going to cut the value of my house in half,” Protestor Mary Rickard said.

The USACE plans to host three more open houses like this one, and many protesters say they’ll be there.

“We will continue fighting. If we lose, we lose, but we will go down fighting,” said protester Ida Warfield.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts