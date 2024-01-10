NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Some of New Orleans’ own musical community is heading to Cuba to partake in a cultural exchange program.

The Trombone Shorty Foundation has been known for building relationships with Cuban musicians and students since 2018 through the “Getting Funky in Havana” Cultural Exchange trip.

In partnership with Afro-Cuban rockstar Cimafunk and Cuba Educational Travel, the foundation will journey through Havana Jan. 11 through 15, bringing along with them some “musical luminaries” such as Ivan Neville, Anders Osborne, PJ Morton, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Mannie Fresh, Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Big Chief Juan Pardo, Big Freedia and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Also joining the expedition are Cuban musicians Pedrito Martinez, Yissy Garcia, Keyon Harrold and Nik West.

Foundation officials say the centerpiece of the Havan experience is to visit the Guillermo Tomas Conservatory in the city’s Guanabocoa neighborhood.

The area is said to be a reflection of the nation’s deep Afro-Cuban community.

10 students from the Trombone Shorty Academy will also join the trip where they will learn from and collaborate with Cuban students who traveled to New Orleans in 2023.

“When our students spend time with the amazingly talented young Cuban performers, it’s simply magical and a powerful reminder of how music can bring us all together as humans,” said Founding Executive Director of the Trombone Shorty Foundation Bill Taylor.

While the students are learning, the professionals will have a day of cultural exploration where foundation members will present the non-profit Horns to Havana with new “much needed” instruments.

“Bringing this stellar amalgamation of New Orleans culture bearers to Havana unites our two countries through music, despite a long history of political division,” said Taylor.

WGNO’s very own LBJ and Christopher Leach will also be in the midst of the music to document the musical connection between the countries.

During the exchange, all professional musicians will share the stage to showcase multiple musical performances.

“New Orleans is my home away from home and nothing makes me happier than connecting the youth in our two countries,” says Cimafunk, who helps curate the program. “Cuba and New Orleans have centuries of shared culture and traditions that we need to continue to embrace, celebrate, and share with the world. It’s all about the funk!”

Funding for the “unique” experience was provided by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation as well as over 100 guests who paid to join in the range of activities and connect with the Cuban people.

