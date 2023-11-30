NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is visiting Dubai to attend the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference.

The mayor’s office reports the purpose of the conference is to give climate leaders a chance to have conversations about building cleaner cities, growing a green job workforce and creating a healthier planet.

“Over the past few years, our city has seen increasingly stronger storms, and more recently, life-threatening heat waves and a prolonged drought that damaged our greenspace and contributed to a saltwater intrusion that threatened our drinking water,” said Cantrell.

She continued, “These negative impacts, as a result of climate change, speak to the importance of attending COP28 and meeting with fellow leaders, experts and advocates as we take collective, global action towards eliminating these risks and creating a safer, healthier environment for our people. My various participating roles at COP28 demonstrates how our city is a model for how other cities in the U.S., and across the world, can adapt to thrive in a changing environment. I look forward to joining various leaders in this space as we take a strong, science-based stance towards combatting the ongoing climate crisis.”

According to the mayor’s office, Cantrell is attending the conference as a member of several delegations, including the U.S. Conference of Mayors, C40 Cities and the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.

She arrived in Dubai on Thursday, Nov. 30. She will return to New Orleans on Thursday, Dec. 7. The conference started on Nov. 30 and will run until Dec. 12.

