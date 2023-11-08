NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is traveling to Kenya to attend a United Nations meeting.

Officials with the City of New Orleans said Cantrell left the city on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to attend the third session of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

City officials said Cantrell will be part of a discussion about developing a global treaty to stop plastic pollution for a more sustainable future.

“This invitation speaks directly to New Orleans’ position as a global leader in combatting the ongoing climate crisis,” said Cantrell.

On Nov. 12, Cantrell will join a speaking session that “will include 200-300 attendees representing various governments, businesses, civil society organizations, scientists, youth, media and other stakeholders and will emphasize plastics’ impact on health and climate, as well as the need for a just transition.”

City officials said she will return to New Orleans on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

