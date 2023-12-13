NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be delivering the State of the City Address on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Cantrell will be discussing the city’s progression and her administrative priorities for 2024.

She’s expected to give the address at 4 p.m. See it livestreamed here.

