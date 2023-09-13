NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
She will be discussing public safety, administrative priorities, housing, quality of life and more.
The conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. See it livestreamed here.
