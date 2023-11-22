NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
She will be discussing public safety, the ongoing underground wildfire, quality of life, administrative priorities and more.
The conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. See it livestreamed here.
