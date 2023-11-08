NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

She will be discussing public safety, administrative priorities and supporting the city’s hospitality and nightlife economy.

The conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. See it livestreamed here.

