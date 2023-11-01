NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The mayor laid out her plan to move the city’s homeless population into apartments.

The city’s efforts to move homeless people into permanent housing are starting to pick up some steam. Cantrell says the city made the arrangements for 17 people in October, with more planned before November ends.

“A major part of this plan is really decommissioning our homeless encampments. Meeting people where they are always dignifying them with our response, and of course, always with respect,” says Cantrell.

Chris Blake admits the news brings him a certain level of encouragement, as times have been difficult for him.

“Some of the people are out here with mental health problems. Certain things we struggle with that we just need all the help that we can get. You know it’s not that we don’t want to it’s just that the situation hasn’t presented itself,” says Blake.

With the ambitious goal of housing over 1,500 individuals by the end of 2025, the mayor adds the city wants to supply them with all the resources to succeed in life.

“In a wraparound approach to keeping them off the street but keeping them nestled with the complements that they need to have a successful bounce back and a successful life,” says Cantrell.

Dwayne Adams hopes to be one of the next chosen, wanting to provide a better life for his child.

“That’s everything because I want to do everything I can to make sure he has everything he needs. You know he is not going to have to suffer or be without anything. Makes your heart smile or have some kind of hope,” says Adams.

The mayor says they don’t plan to say the location of where the people will be located out of safety and respect for their privacy.

