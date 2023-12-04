NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LUNA Fête X: a Decade of Illumination will light up the New Orleans sky Dec. 7 through Dec. 10.

Officials with Arts New Orleans announced Monday, Dec. 4, the expansion of the 10th Edition Across the Mississippi River.

Celebrating a decade of light and innovation, the public is invited to embark on a “luminous journey.” The free festival intertwines light, art and technology in what officials call an extraordinary celebration.

This year, the LUNA Fête is expanding to the west bank to the City of Gretna, which will be called “LUNA Fête West: River Connections.”

In downtown New Orleans, streets near the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will be transformed with a series of light-based sculptures created by local and international artists.

The highlight of this year’s fest is the Daedalum Luminarium, an immersive inflatable creation by Alan Parkinson of Architects of Air. Visitors will be able to “explore cavernous domes and enchanting tunnels in a multi-sensory experience of light, color, and sound.”

The Daedalum will be a ticketed event due to limited capacity, according to officials. The wheelchair accessible attraction will be opened from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Children ages 5 and under are free, 5 to 9-year-olds are $5 and general admission is $10.

Across the river at Gretna’s City Hall, “captivating” projections entitled “The Memory of Miss River” by Cristina Molina will be shown at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The history of the Mississippi River will be exhibited through narrative prose and videography.

Courtney Egan and students with Young Audiences Charter School will also have a display, “Eco-Logic,” focusing on the thriving flora along the river.

The RTA Gretna Ferry will be in operation to take festgoers across the river at the following times:

Canal Street to Gretna — 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Gretna to Canal Street — 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10:00 p.m.

For more information on LUNA Fête West, visit the City of Gretna’s website.

