NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans leaders announced changes to the city’s garbage collection in 2024.

The city has awarded new contracts to IV Waste and Richards Disposal, and officials say neighbors will see better service, better safety and more accountability.

“These contracts will have daily continuity of operations,” said New Orleans Sanitation Department Director Matt Torri.

According to Torri, the contracts will also “provide for increased equipment quantities, new equipment types, new equipment technology, including active real time GPS, higher wages and benefits and workers’ safety programs.”

The contracts cover a wide swath of New Orleans, including Uptown, Lakewood, Hollygrove, Leonidas, Mid-City, Gert-Town, Marlyville-Fontainbleau, Black Pearl, the Lower Garden District, Central City, Algiers Point, McDonogh, Whitney, Fischer, U.S. Naval Base, Behrman, Tall Timbers-Brechtel, Old Aurora and New Aurora-English Turn.

City officials said they also hope to increase the rate of recycling from 5% currently to 25% by 2030.

Residents in the areas served by the new contracts will receive more information about any schedule changes, starting in February. The new contracts will take effect April 1.

