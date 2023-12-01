NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leaders met on Thursday, Nov. 30 to kick off master planning efforts for the redevelopment of Lincoln Beach in New Orleans.

The City of New Orleans signed a contract with Sasaki Associates, Inc. to complete the redevelopment work.

According to the city, the company has developed master plans for waterfront recreational sites around the world. Though, some of the subcontractors for the company are local firms that will assist in the project.

“The newly redeveloped Lincoln Beach will provide equitable access to an open green space, family friendly recreational activities and will reconnect our people to nature, while developing an appreciation for our local ecosystems and biodiversity,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

City leaders said the recreational site is a historically and culturally important area along the south shore of Pontchartrain Beach in New Orleans East.

“Lincoln Beach served African American residents during segregation when other facilities were restricted. Closed since 1964, structures and facilities at Lincoln Beach have gradually deteriorated over time due to lack of maintenance and a barrage of hurricane impacts,” city leaders stated.

